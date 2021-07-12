Cancel
Punta Gorda, FL

Punta Gorda man arrested in connection to Capitol riot

By Olivia Hyde
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 15 days ago
Credit: US Department of Justice

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – A Punta Gorda man was arrested Friday in connection to the US Capitol riot on January 6.

43-year-old David Moerschel is facing charges for federal offenses including conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding, according to the Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Moerschel was a member of the ‘Oath Keepers,’ a loosely organized group known to have some members affiliated with militias.

Moerschel and others are accused of using social media and other websites to recruit participants before heading to Washington D.C.

Moerschel joined an invitation-only message group titled” OK FL DC OP Jan 6,” and attended GoToMeetings with people affiliated with the Oath Keepers, according to a release from the US Attorney’s Office.

The 43-year-old was caught on surveillance cameras with other known Oath Keeper members joining a military-stack formation before moving through the crowd and into the Capitol building, according to court documents.

Meorschel’s case is being prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section

Over 535 people have been arrested in nearly every US state for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol since the incident on January 6.

The investigation is ongoing.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

