Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

PICTURED: 'Disrespected' janitor, 86, who shot dead his sugar mill boss when he found out he was going to be fired after 31 years

By James Gordon For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ovtbh_0autReqP00
Felix Cabrera, 86, is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm in the June 4, shooting death of William Combass, 67, at the Sugar Cane Cooperative in Belle Glade, Florida

An 86-year-old sugar mill worker with 31 years on the job fatally shot his boss after he was refused another year working at the mill.

Felix Cabrera is now in jail without bail on a first-degree murder charge following the shooting last month at the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative in Belle Glade, Florida near West Palm Beach.

Cabrera's boss, 67-year-old Billy Combass, from nearby Martin County was shot several times.

Authorities say Cabrera sought to work one additional year for financial reasons but was turned down.

That's when he allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot his boss.

The pair had worked together for decades and efforts are now underway to try to understand what led to Cabrera, said to be an 'easygoing, likable janitor', to shoot Combass, who was 'a respected manager and devoted family man.'

Cabrera quickly confessed to the killing while the cooperative put out a statement saying it was 'horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence.'

Authorities initially said that it was simply case of a disgruntled employee intentionally killing his boss, but Cabrera's lawyers from the Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office say things are not so clear cut and have suggested that a claim of self-defense may even be used.

In an obituary William Vance 'Billy' Combass is said to have 'had the utmost respect for life.'

The married father of three worked at the cooperative for more than 47 years - almost his entire adult life, but he always said his 'greatest accomplishment of all was his family.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25J7wO_0autReqP00
Cabrera's boss, William Combass, 67, to him clock out and never return to work. Hours later, he was shot dead
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WULak_0autReqP00
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for his youngest child, Ivette's, education
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHzai_0autReqP00
The fundraiser is also support his son, Will, who is a college senior majoring in criminology with plans to earn a master's degree
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jsIwP_0autReqP00
Police say the shooting at the sugar mill appears to have been a planned event and charged Cabrera with premeditated first-degree murder

'He loved to fix all things; cars, tractors, household knick-knacks. He raised his family in the house he built and has left his fingerprint on everything he created,' the tribute read.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for his youngest child, Ivette's, education and also support his son, Will, who is a college senior majoring in criminology with plans to earn a master's degree.

So far, more than $15,000 has been raised. 'Words cannot express how humbled we are by the generous outpouring of love and support during this extremely difficult time in our lives,' widow Ivette Combass wrote.

Cabrera, who was originally from Cuba and exiled to the U.S. in 1980 no longer has any living relatives having outlived them all. His life essentially revolved around the sugar plant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKsPf_0autReqP00
The married father of three worked at the cooperative for more than 47 years
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3REONJ_0autReqP00
An obituary for Combass describes the married father of three, as being dedicated to working at the cooperative for more than 47 years, but that his 'greatest accomplishment was his family.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pblST_0autReqP00
Combass was married to his wife Ivette, now widowed

'His neighbors, many of whom have known him for 15 years or more, uniformly described him as a kindhearted gentle, and generous man who was especially fond of animals,' defense attorney Scott Pribble wrote in a plea last month.

The flashpoint for the shooting appears to have come three weeks earlier when Cabrera learned he was going to be fired, after 31 years of service - although the motive does not feature on the arrest report.

On the day of the shooting, Cabrera left his home around 6:30am.

Just after 10am, Combass told Cabrera that he was fired, to clock out and never return.

Cabrera pleaded with his boss to keep his job for another year saying that he needed the income.

Combass is said to have 'got out of his chair and started walking towards Cabrera telling him 'no' and to leave the office,' the arrest report seen by the Sun Sentinel said.

His defense lawyer wrote how he felt 'disrespected in how Combass was speaking to him in front of other employees.'

'Mr. Cabrera's life revolved around this job and the sugar plant, and the news devastated him,' the defense lawyer wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tPUK8_0autReqP00
The pair both worked at the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida, a cooperative made up of 44 small to medium-sized member farms that grow sugar cane

Surveillance video seen by the Sentinel depicts Cabrera walking toward Combass' office and stopping to pull a handgun out of pocket as he got it 'ready to fire.'

There were no witnesses to the shooting.

Cabrera is next seen with the gun still in his hand before speaking with employees nearby.

Combass was found by police, bleeding from multiple wounds while Cabrera was found inside another building on the property. The gun was found in a black bag he was holding.

Those working at the mill are puzzled by the outburst in violence from Cabrera.

'Everyone loved Felix through the sugar mill,' said Juan A. Gonzalez Jr. knew Cabrera. 'Felix was never the type of person to get in your face.'

The cooperative is comprised of 44 different sugar cane farms that operate on about 70,000 acres in the Everglades Agricultural Area near Lake Okeechobee.

Florida is the nation's largest producer of cane sugar, accounting for one in every five teaspoons consumed.

Comments / 13

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

214K+
Followers
82K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Cane#Cane Sugar#Shooting#Obituary#The Sun Sentinel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Police admit biracial teen who was tased and locked up for ten days for visiting his girlfriend did nothing wrong

Florida prosecutors will not go ahead with charges against a biracial 16-year-old boy who was tasered outside of his girlfriend’s house. Last month, surveillance footage showed Jack Rodeman being tasered by a police officer from the Florida Highway Patrol as he stood outside his girlfriend’s Fort Myers house waiting t be let in on 16 June. He was also held in a juvenile detention facility for ten days. Mr Rodeman had arranged to meet his girlfriend at the house, however, police officer George Smyrious believed he was a burglar as he had made a short cut through the property’s...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Missing six-year-old boy found dead on beach in Florida

A six-year-old boy has been found dead on a beach in Florida just over a day after he went missing while vacationing with his family, officials have said.“We are saddened to report the body of six-year-old Enrique Cortez-Dubon has been recovered between public beach accesses 21 and 22 on Surf Drive,” Panama City Beach said on Twitter.“This is approximately 1.5 miles east of where he was last seen more than 24 hours ago. Our condolences go to the family.”The boy was last seen by his family near the beach behind Shores of Panama resort at around 11.30 am on Monday,...
GolfPosted by
CrimeOnline

‘Golf Course Killer’ bound victims with tape before killing them, chilling details emerge

New details have been released in connection with the brutal trip murder of three people at an Atlanta area golf course. As CrimeOnline previously reported, the man now in custody for a triple homicide at the Pinetree Country Club golf course in Kennesaw on Saturday was arrested hours after the shooting in another county for multiple vehicle violations, having a fake ID, and driving while intoxicated.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Girlfriend, 25, is spared jail for wiring £6,000 to drug-dealer boyfriend lying low in Dubai over gangland shooting - after she told police they had split up

A 25-year-old woman sent thousands of pounds to her partner who was lying low in Dubai over a gangland shooting - despite telling police they had split up. Annie Webster, 25, wired £6,066.85 to her partner Shawn O'Malley, who was linked by police to a shooting in Bolton on September 9, 2019 when a house was sprayed with bullets.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Fifth suspect is arrested in Mexico and cops hunt three more over murder of Georgia mother, 37, whose burnt remains were found cut up in a cabin after she picked up a ride-share passenger

A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of Rossana Delgado, whose dismembered remains were found in a burned home after she disappeared. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Saturday announced the arrest of Juan Ayala Rodriguez, 35, on June 26 in Durango, Mexico. He has since...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Fugitive, 27, who shot his ex-girlfriend dead and wounded two cops outside Texas gas station is killed in shootout with Mexican police after fleeing across border

A man who is suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend dead and wounding two law enforcement agents at Texas gas station has been killed during a shootout with cops in Mexico after fleeing south of the border. Eduardo Zamora, 27, was wanted over the fatal shooting of Destiny Pemelton, 28, at...
Florida StatePosted by
CrimeOnline

3-year-old Florida boy dies from battered child syndrome; babysitter captured after fleeing state

A young Florida boy who died suspiciously last month had clear indications of being physically abused over the course of several years, WESH-TV reports. Now, the boy’s babysitter has been charged with murder after fleeing the state following the child’s death. On June 11, 25-year-old Joshua Manns was babysitting 3-year-old Jameson Nance in West Melbourne, Florida, while the boy’s mother was working.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Baby-faced ex-private schoolboy, 25, is charged over the murder of gang defector Shane Bowden after he was executed in his driveway in late-night ambush

A former private schoolboy who is the son of one of Australia's bikie heavyweights has been charged over the execution of a gang defector. Haydn Forbes, 25, is one of nine alleged members of the Mongols Outlaw Motorcycle Gang arrested in recent days following the violent driveway shooting on the Gold Coast in October 2020.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Woman, 50, who 'shot dead co-worker in a silly argument about moving tables' at North Carolina furniture plant is arrested in Arizona after six months on the run with her husband

A woman who went on the run with her husband six months ago after she allegedly shot and killed her co-worker over an argument about moving tables at a furniture plant in North Carolina has been found and arrested in Arizona. United States Marshals announced on Tuesday that they had...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Chef, 31, tells cops he tried to trade his wife, 25, for drugs then mutilated her before trying to feed her arms to their two pet dogs at home in Mexico City

Mexico City police arrested a professional chef accused of trying to trade his wife for drugs then mutilating her and feeding her limbs to their pet dogs. José Alfredo Camacho, 31, was under the influence of methamphetamines when authorities took him into custody in connection with the murder of Jacqueline Pérez, 25, on Monday.

Comments / 13

Community Policy