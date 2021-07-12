Ultimate Alabama Athletes: Mike Mordecai

Mike Roberts in his first season as associate head coach and pitching coach with the Virginia softball program. Roberts brings a wealth of experience with him to the Virginia program after coaching players to All-America honors at multiple schools, including Summer Ellyson (Louisiana), Taran Alvelo (Washington) and Cheridan Hawkins (Oregon). He also developed All-American Megan Kleist as a youth softball player and coached her again in the COVID-shortened 2020 season after she transferred to Louisiana from Oregon. Roberts also has international experience, serving as an assistant coach with the U.S. Women’s National Team and serving as an assistant coach with the New Zealand Women’s National Team.