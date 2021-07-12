Cancel
Sports

Ultimate Alabama Athletes: Mike Mordecai

By Emily Pounds
WPMI
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s ultimate athlete is Mike Mordecai. Mordecai is from Birmingham. He played his college baseball at South Alabama where he was a two-time All-American. Mordecai played 12 years in the major leagues winning two world series rings with the Atlanta Braves and Florida Marlins.

