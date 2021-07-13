Former Bethel Elementary School Principal Chris Carmichael To Be Federally Sentenced

Former Bethel elementary school principal Christopher Carmichael’s federal sentencing hearing is set to begin July 13 at 9 a.m. The hearing will be held in Anchorage. Carmichael, age 57, has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. He was arrested by the FBI’s child exploitation task force in December 2019 after being reported to police for molesting a former student who was a minor.