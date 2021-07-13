Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Former Bethel Elementary School Principal Chris Carmichael To Be Federally Sentenced

KYUK
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Bethel elementary school principal Christopher Carmichael’s federal sentencing hearing is set to begin July 13 at 9 a.m. The hearing will be held in Anchorage. Carmichael, age 57, has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. He was arrested by the FBI’s child exploitation task force in December 2019 after being reported to police for molesting a former student who was a minor.

www.kyuk.org

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Sex Abuse#School Principal#Bethel Elementary School#Fbi#The U S Marine Corps
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

Los Angeles to require city employees prove vaccination status or submit weekly tests

Los Angeles city workers are now required to submit their proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or submit a weekly negative test, city officials said Tuesday. The new policy is part of a broader plan by Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Council President Nury Martinez to "aggressively" pursue a vaccine mandate for all city workers once vaccines have received full approval by the Food and Drug Administration.
Wyoming StateNBC News

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The...

Comments / 1

Community Policy