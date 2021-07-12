School District Offers No-Cost Health Clinics

Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) has scheduled six Back-2-School Health Clinics for July and August, with one close to home for SouthShore residents. The events include no-cost physicals and immunizations offered by local health and medical partners, no-cost eye exams, dental screenings, hearing screenings (not available at all locations), one book bag filled with grade specific school supplies per child and access to programs and services offered by local community and health agencies.