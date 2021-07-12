Maricopa County group files referendum, and initiative to thwart cannabis cultivation in Graham County
SAFFORD – A Maricopa County group calling itself “Protect Graham County No to Drugs” is attempting to shut down upcoming cannabis cultivation in Graham County. One aspect – a proposed initiative – claims to benefit first responders and drug prevention when, in reality, it would do neither since tax money to be raised by the initiative would be nonexistent, according to cannabis producers.gilaherald.com
