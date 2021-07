Any time I scroll through Pinterest or Instagram, I never fail to come across inspirational and motivational Christian-themed quotes. These quotes may not necessarily be a Bible verse, but they may mention God and encourage us by giving us a pat on the back. Some people may automatically assume they came from the Bible. A popular quote is the one that says, “If God brings you to it, He will bring you through it.” In other words, God doesn’t allow us to face suffering and hardship unless He has a plan for us to walk through it and conquer. Although this quote may certainly leave us feeling good, especially while facing a storm in life, is this quote biblical? Should Christians use this popular saying to encourage one another?