Many of the top recruits in the state are assembling at The Mark in Elkhorn to take part in Warren Academy’s Future 50 Media Day event. Steve Warren, a former NFL defender and Nebraska Cornhusker, has long been a champion of athletes in the state, creating Warren Academy as a space to train athletes for their futures. Last year during the pandemic with the recruiting world shutdown, Warren Academy held a showcase event, a rare camp last summer that allowed athletes to come workout and earn verified numbers, something colleges were coveting given the lack of access.