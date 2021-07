While so much of the buzz was rightfully focused on Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker in this year’s draft, the Mets quietly selected the player who beat them both. Two days after drafting Rocker in the first round, the Mets selected Mississippi State’s Rowdey Jordan in the 11th round of the draft — the centerfielder who went 3-for-6 with two runs against Rocker and the rest of Vanderbilt to defeat them in the College World Series this year.