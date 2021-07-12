Opinion: What’s wrong about asking for identification to vote?

What is the simplest, most patriotic act one can do for their nation? Vote. Voting is the central act of self-governance, and it should be accessible to all citizens. How can we tell if voting is accessible? Measure turnout. The year 2020 was a blockbuster for voting. Most states saw a 7.5% jump in voter participation in 2020, but Indiana’s increase was a mere 5% increase to 66%, according to the Statehouse File. In Minnesota, a whopping 80% of eligible voters participated. Minnesota allows for same day voter registration and less restrictive voter ID laws, including allowing college students to use their school ID. (Indiana requires voters to present a state or federal ID with a photo that displays the same name as your registration and in most cases, has an expiration date. This means most Hoosier voters must get to a BMV as well as a polling place to vote.)