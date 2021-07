Heisman Trophy odds are affected by huge performances in key games, padded stat lines, injuries, multiple losses....and now SEC Media Days?. Jake Rowe, and Kipp Adams begin this episode of the Junkyard Dawgcast discussing JT Daniels coming out of his appearance last week and moving up in the Heisman odds, including as the favorite according to one online sportsbook. The discussion then turns to the three transfers and whether Arik Gilbert, Tykee Smith, and Derion Kendrick should be locked in as starters for Georgia this season. Finally, breaking down new four-star running back commitment Branson Robinson and what his addition means for the Dawgs.