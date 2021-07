There was a lot of action during Thursday night’s 2021 NBA Draft and the Golden State Warriors were one of the teams that were most heavily invested in the evening’s proceedings. The Dubs ended up selecting Jonathan Kuminga with their No. 7 pick, followed by Moses Moody at No. 14. As it turns out, however, the Warriors nearly pulled the trigger on a draft day deal that could have given Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson a third Splash Brother.