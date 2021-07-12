In The Film Room . . . Jaylen Sneed

In my latest video, I wanted to take a deep dive into Antonio Gibson’s rookie season with the Washington Football Team. When he was picked in the 3rd round out of Memphis last year, I was honestly a bit confused. He was announced as a running back, but he had a grand total of 33 rush attempts in college. Needless to say, the Washington Football Team coaching staff - Scott Turner and Ron Rivera - saw something in Antonio Gibson and gave him a shot. From his film, you can tell that Gibson is an EXPLOSIVE athlete. He averaged 4.7 yards per attempt as a running back and he averaged 6.9 yards per reception out of the backfield. Note that his average depth of target was NEGATIVE in 2020 meaning those 6.9+ yards were created AFTER the catch.