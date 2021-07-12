Cancel
Brighton defender Matt Clarke closing on transfer to West Brom - with Graham Potter's side monitoring former Barcelona left-back Marc Cucurella

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Brighton defender Matt Clarke is closing on a £5million move to West Bromwich Albion.

The 24-year-old, who cost Brighton £3.9m from Portsmouth in July 2019 and has previously been on loan at Derby County, is understood to be of 'genuine interest' to new West Brom manager Valerien Ismael.

Clarke spent both of the last two seasons at Pride Park, playing 81 times in all competitions and scoring one goal during his stint at the club, including against Ismael's Barnsley last campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nnEoz_0autOXR900
West Bromwich Albion are closing in on the signing of Matt Clarke (second left) from Brighton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RwzeD_0autOXR900
Clarke, who had two years on loan at Derby, could leave the Amex without ever playing a game

However, he could now leave the Amex without ever playing a game for Graham Potter's side.

Meanwhile, Brighton are monitoring Getafe left-back Marc Cucurella, currently with Spain's Olympic squad.

Cucurella, 22, formerly of Barcelona, has been capped once by Spain and could replace Bernardo, who left Brighton earlier this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJcmm_0autOXR900
The Seagulls are also understood to be monitoring Getafe left-back Marc Cucurella (pictured)

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

