Flash Flood Watches continue for Southern Tier

By Violet Scibior
cnycentral.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlash Flood Watches are extended through tonight for the Southern Tier. Although, we believe the potential for minor flooding will continue through Tuesday as strong thunderstorms are expected. Especially after the soaking rainfall we had last night. The ground is saturated and the rivers and creeks are filling up. There is not much more room for additional rainfall. This is why we could see more flooding over the next couple of days.

