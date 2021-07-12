Flash Flood Watches continue for Southern Tier

Effective: 2021-07-27 18:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-27 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Do not underestimate the power of flood waters. Only a few inches of rapidly flowing water can quickly carry away your vehicle. Target Area: Bernalillo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR BERNALILLO COUNTY At 628 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Albuquerque, southwestern Rio Rancho, Corrales, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, North Valley, Sandia Heights, Paradise Hills and Alameda. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 228 and 235. Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 157 and 162. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
