Murphy-Goode Winery Announces 17 Finalists for “A Really Goode Job”

Cover picture for the articleAfter Receiving Over 7,000 Inspiring Applications, Sonoma County Winery Selects Top Candidates for Wine Industry Dream Job. Murphy-Goode, the Sonoma County winery that launched “A Really Goode Job” nationwide job search in March 2021, is pleased to announce that 17 finalists have been selected to continue their quest for their dream jobs in the wine industry. As announced in June 2021, Murphy-Goode will select not one, but two, candidates to earn $10,000 salary per month, live rent-free in Healdsburg for one year, and receive a year’s supply of Murphy-Goode wine.

