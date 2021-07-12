So, could Saul now be heading to Anfield? Atletico Madrid complete £30m capture of former Liverpool target Rodrigo De Paul as the LaLiga champions bolster their midfield to pave way for Spaniard's exit

Atletico Madrid have wrapped up the £30million signing of Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese - which could now pave the way for Saul Niguez to join Liverpool.

De Paul, 27, was a former target for Liverpool and Leeds but has now signed for the LaLiga champions on a five-year contract.

The midfielder's move comes just days after he helped Argentina win the Copa America and represents the first major piece of business from Atletico this summer.

Atletico Madrid have confirmed they have signed Rodrigo De Paul in £30m deal from Udinese

The Argentine joins the LaLiga champions days after helping his country win Copa America

After Atletico confirmed his signing, De Paul said: 'I'm very happy, I'm going to join [the] champions and I'm conscious of the responsibility it carries,' De Paul stated hin his first official words as a player of the club. 'It is a big step in my football career.

'Because of my experience in Spanish football, I know very well Atlético de Madrid, without counting with all the friends and colleagues I have playing in Spain.

'I'm very happy to have the opportunity of working under Simeone. I love football, it's part of my daily life, and having a manager [like him] is a privilege.'

The Argentine, who established himself as a key player in the national team during their Copa America success, had been a long-time target for Atletico and enjoyed a brilliant campaign in Serie A last season, scoring nine times and laying on 10 assists.

De Paul had a great season last term in Serie A, scoring nine times and registering 10 assists

Atletico's capture of De Paul could be good news for Jurgen Klopp and his pursuit of Saul

De Paul's capture could have a knock-on effect with Saul's future potentially impacted by his arrival.

The Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order while reports coming out of Madrid last week claimed the club are willing to listen to offers as little as €40million (£35m) for him.

Liverpool are reportedly leading the chase for Saul, with Jurgen Klopp on the lookout for a new midfielder following Georginio Wijnaldum's exit.

Barcelona, however, are also a possible landing spot for Saul with a sensational swap deal with Antoine Griezmann said to be on the cards.

Ronald Koeman needs to reduce the wage bill at Barcelona and could save a significant amount of money by offloading Griezmann and his mammoth salary, with any deal for Saul expected to be a lot less.