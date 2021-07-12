Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

So, could Saul now be heading to Anfield? Atletico Madrid complete £30m capture of former Liverpool target Rodrigo De Paul as the LaLiga champions bolster their midfield to pave way for Spaniard's exit

By Jordan Seward For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Atletico Madrid have wrapped up the £30million signing of Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese - which could now pave the way for Saul Niguez to join Liverpool.

De Paul, 27, was a former target for Liverpool and Leeds but has now signed for the LaLiga champions on a five-year contract.

The midfielder's move comes just days after he helped Argentina win the Copa America and represents the first major piece of business from Atletico this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cXCXF_0autOBGP00
Atletico Madrid have confirmed they have signed Rodrigo De Paul in £30m deal from Udinese
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Khxde_0autOBGP00
The Argentine joins the LaLiga champions days after helping his country win Copa America

After Atletico confirmed his signing, De Paul said: 'I'm very happy, I'm going to join [the] champions and I'm conscious of the responsibility it carries,' De Paul stated hin his first official words as a player of the club. 'It is a big step in my football career.

'Because of my experience in Spanish football, I know very well Atlético de Madrid, without counting with all the friends and colleagues I have playing in Spain.

'I'm very happy to have the opportunity of working under Simeone. I love football, it's part of my daily life, and having a manager [like him] is a privilege.'

The Argentine, who established himself as a key player in the national team during their Copa America success, had been a long-time target for Atletico and enjoyed a brilliant campaign in Serie A last season, scoring nine times and laying on 10 assists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1acdG8_0autOBGP00
De Paul had a great season last term in Serie A, scoring nine times and registering 10 assists
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ohGtt_0autOBGP00
Atletico's capture of De Paul could be good news for Jurgen Klopp and his pursuit of Saul

De Paul's capture could have a knock-on effect with Saul's future potentially impacted by his arrival.

The Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order while reports coming out of Madrid last week claimed the club are willing to listen to offers as little as €40million (£35m) for him.

Liverpool are reportedly leading the chase for Saul, with Jurgen Klopp on the lookout for a new midfielder following Georginio Wijnaldum's exit.

Barcelona, however, are also a possible landing spot for Saul with a sensational swap deal with Antoine Griezmann said to be on the cards.

Ronald Koeman needs to reduce the wage bill at Barcelona and could save a significant amount of money by offloading Griezmann and his mammoth salary, with any deal for Saul expected to be a lot less.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LgIzA_0autOBGP00
Saul is rumoured with an exit and Atletico now have a like-for-like replacement for him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GJSkx_0autOBGP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARpH2_0autOBGP00

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

214K+
Followers
82K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Ronald Koeman
Person
Rodrigo De Paul
Person
Saul Niguez
Person
Georginio Wijnaldum
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Barcelona#Spaniard#Udinese#Spanish#Argentine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Country
Spain
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Related
Premier League90min.com

What Rodrigo de Paul will bring to Atletico Madrid

Rodrigo de Paul's name has been floating around the transfer rumour mill for some time. Much to the dismay of Leeds United fans, who were seduced by a string of intoxicating YouTube compilations last summer, De Paul's future has finally been decided. Atletico Madrid, not ordinarily a place for creative...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Antoine Griezmann's swap deal with Saul Niguez is back ON with talks between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid almost finalised... as cash-strapped LaLiga giants look to get striker's £294,000-a-week salary off their wage bill and re-sign Lionel Messi

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are poised to close the swap deal of the summer with Antoine Griezmann going back to his former club and Spain midfielder Saul Niguez moving to the Nou Camp. The deal is a major coup for Diego Simeone as he tries to build on last season's...
UEFAwashingtonnewsday.com

Following UEFA’s announcement, Liverpool could make Champions League history.

Following UEFA’s announcement, Liverpool could make Champions League history. The host cities for the following four Champions League finals have been confirmed by UEFA. The 2023 Champions League final will be held at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium, as will the UEFA club tournament group stage draws in 2021 and 2022.
UEFAintothecalderon.com

Club Atletico de Madrid Juvenil: One of the Best Youth Teams In Spain

Sooner or later, the first weekend of September will arrive. Players trained in the world’s finest facilities, the world’s best underage players, and teenage phenoms will lace up their cleats and play in the youth version of LaLiga. It’s intense, pacey, and physical. Its champions have usually gone on to have quiet, okay careers in Europe. Scouts tune in, eyes firmly attached to the games. It’s the Division de Honor Juvenil de Futbol.
Premier League90min.com

Jesse Lingard emerges as Atletico Madrid target

Exclusive - Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard is a target for La Liga champions Atletico Madrid. The 28-year-old is back at Old Trafford after enjoying a hugely successful loan spell at West Ham, where he bagged nine goals in 16 appearances to help David Moyes' side finish sixth in the Premier League and qualify for the Europa League.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The US Sun

Man Utd star Jesse Lingard wanted in Atletico Madrid transfer as midfielder returns to pre-season for showdown talks

SPANISH champions Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Manchester United star Jesse Lingard, according to reports. The 28-year-old has returned to pre-season training after failing to make a Premier League appearance under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last term. According to 90min.com, Lingard is a summer transfer target for Atletico. The...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Wolves' forgotten man Rafa Mir emerges as shock target for Atletico Madrid after impressive loan at Huesca as LaLiga champions eye back-up for Luis Suarez and Angel Correa

Wolves' forgotten forward Rafa Mir is a surprise target for Spanish champions Atletico Madrid. Mir has started only one game for Wolves in more than three years since joining the club - an FA Cup tie against Swansea in January 2018 - but he thrived on loan at Huesca last season, scoring 13 goals that narrowly failed to keep his side in La Liga.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant tears into new Everton boss Rafa Benitez and says the club will go 'stagnant' under the Spaniard... as he savages him for distant nature and insists Steven Gerrard was the 'player-manager' at Anfield

Former Liverpool star Jermaine Pennant has delivered a scathing assessment of Rafa Benitez's management style, accusing him of failing to deal with his players well and insisting Steven Gerrard effectively acted as 'player-manager'. Benitez was unveiled as the new Everton boss in controversial fashion earlier this month, with supporters critical...
Soccernewsbrig.com

Barcelona in talks with Atletico Madrid over Greizmann-Saul swap deal

According to ESPN, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have opened talks over a swap deal involving Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez. Although Griezmann insists on seeing out his contract at Camp Nou until 2024, he would also be willing to return to Atletico if Barca no longer wants him. Antoine Greizmann...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Saul Niguez's agent 'is in contact with Man United and Liverpool' over a move for the Atletico Madrid star... despite Barcelona being desperate to swap Antoine Griezmann with the Spain midfielder to offload Frenchman's £300,000-a-week wages

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly in contention to find Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez. As Sportsmail reported on Wednesday, Barcelona and the LaLiga title winners are in advanced negotiations about the swap deal of the summer, with Saul moving to the Nou Camp and Antoine Griezmann returning to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Comments / 0

Community Policy