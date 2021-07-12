Lion Shrine & Select Floors Of Eisenhower Parking Deck To Temporarily Close For Maintenance
Penn State’s Nittany Lion Shrine and parts of the Eisenhower Parking Deck will temporarily close this week while they get some maintenance work done. Alternating floors of the Eisenhower Parking Deck will close from Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16. The parking deck will remain technically open, while only individual floors within the garage will close as an already scheduled deck cleaning process takes place.onwardstate.com
