Fort Atkinson, WI

Fort Atkinson police reports July 11

Daily Jefferson County Union
 17 days ago

Officers issued three traffic-related warnings; responded to one 911 call; participated in one community policing event; checked on a suspicious vehicle at a park, and both the vehicle and the park were unoccupied; followed up on a commercial burglar alarm in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue that was activated when an employee was unable to deactivate the alarm fast enough and a report of a theft from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street; chalked the tires of three vehicles for a 48-hour parking watch; freed an owl that got caught in a net; were unable to locate a motorist who reportedly was driving recklessly in the 1400 block of Madison Avenue, the source of the sound of an alarm in the 200 block of Foster Street or the source of the sound of fireworks at Rock River Park but some patrons reported seeing a Chevrolet with some youths in it who fired off the fireworks then left the area in an unknown direction.

