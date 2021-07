Parents should decide whether their children wear masks to school even if new federal guidelines recommend them for all students, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said Tuesday. CNN reported shortly before Ernst’s phone call with Iowa reporters that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was expected to recommend that everyone in a K-12 school wear a mask, whether they are vaccinated or not. That guidance was issued later in the afternoon for areas with high or substantial transmission rates, including Iowa.