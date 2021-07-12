Cancel
Clovis, NM

SECOND VANDALIZATION OF CLOVIS AQUATIC CENTER CAUSES DAMAGE ESTIMATED OVER $10,000

By RMB News
yournewsnm.com
 16 days ago

From a press release from the Clovis Police Department on July 12th, 2021, it states the following:. On July 11th, 2021 at 7:00 a.m., Officers responded to the Clovis Aquatic Center located at 1700 E. 7th St. due to a report of vandalism. A citizen had called in stating several windows had been broken out around the pool area. Officers arrived on scene and a representative for the Aquatic Center was contacted and arrived shortly after.

Crime & Safety
Public Safety
