Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Benito County, CA

SBC Republican Party announces its decision to reorganize and reboot itself from the ground up

By Rob Bernosky
benitolink.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInformation provided by the San Benito County Republican Party. The San Benito County Republican Party has reorganized and is rebooting itself to focus almost entirely on the local politics of San Benito County. Fellow Republicans and others of like mind are witnessing elected offices in San Benito County being held more and more by seemingly extreme left and other progressive individuals, and the administrations that report to those offices are shifting further left.

benitolink.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Benito County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
San Benito County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Sbc#Sbc Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

House Republicans revolt over reimposed mask mandate

(CNN) — The drama over mask wearing on Capitol Hill is back and in full force. One day after Capitol Attending Physician Dr. Brian Monahan reinstated a mask mandate in the House of Representatives, many House Republicans purposefully defied the rules by appearing on the floor maskless. This is the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Google to require workers be vaccinated if returning to campus

Google is requiring workers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus if they are returning to work on the company’s campuses. Chief Executive Sundar Pichai sent an email to employees on Wednesday announcing the vaccine requirement and saying the company's global work-from-home program will be extended until Oct. 18. The...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Jake Ellzey wins Texas special election runoff, CNN projects

CNN — Texas state Rep. Jake Ellzey will win the special election runoff in Texas’$2 6th Congressional District, CNN projects – without the endorsement of Donald Trump. The Republican overcame the former President’s backing of his opponent, Republican Susan Wright, to claim victory. Wright is the widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, who had cancer and died in February after contracting Covid-19.

Comments / 1

Community Policy