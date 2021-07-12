SBC Republican Party announces its decision to reorganize and reboot itself from the ground up
Information provided by the San Benito County Republican Party. The San Benito County Republican Party has reorganized and is rebooting itself to focus almost entirely on the local politics of San Benito County. Fellow Republicans and others of like mind are witnessing elected offices in San Benito County being held more and more by seemingly extreme left and other progressive individuals, and the administrations that report to those offices are shifting further left.benitolink.com
Comments / 1