Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

WHO: Rich countries should donate vaccines, not use boosters

By MARIA CHENG
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cMOE2_0autNPPY00

LONDON — (AP) — Top officials at the World Health Organization say there's not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed Monday for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their people instead of being used by rich countries as boosters.

At a press briefing, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world's grotesque vaccine disparity was driven by “greed,” as he called on drugmakers to prioritize supplying their COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries instead of lobbying rich countries to use even more doses. His plea comes just as pharmaceutical companies are seeking authorization for third doses to be used as boosters in some Western countries, including the U.S.

“We are making conscious choices right now not to protect those in need,” Tedros said, adding the immediate priority must be to vaccinate people who have yet to receive a single dose.

He called on Pfizer and Moderna to “go all out to supply COVAX, the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team and low and middle-income countries with very little coverage,” referring to the U.N.-backed initiative to distribute vaccines globally.

After a 10-week drop in global coronavirus deaths, Tedros said the number of COVID-19 patients dying daily is again beginning to climb and that the extremely infectious delta variant is “driving catastrophic waves of cases.”

Both Pfizer and Moderna have agreed to supply small amounts of their vaccines to COVAX, but the vast majority of their doses have been reserved by rich countries. The U.N.-backed effort has faltered badly in recent months, with nearly 60 poor countries stalled in their vaccination efforts and their biggest vaccine supplier unable to share any doses until the end of the year.

Pfizer met with top U.S. officials on Monday to discuss its plans to seek authorization for a third dose. Last week, the company said the booster could dramatically ramp up immunity and perhaps help ward off worrisome variants — even as U.S. health authorities stressed that fully vaccinated Americans are strongly protected and don't need boosters yet.

“Both Pfizer and the U.S. government share a sense of urgency in staying ahead of the virus that causes COVID-19, and we also agree that the scientific data will dictate next steps,” the company said in a statement late Monday.

It's not unusual for manufacturers to brief regulators before filing new data, and a U.S. government spokesperson said the information is just one piece of evidence authorities will use in deciding if, when and for whom a booster might be necessary.

Britain is also considering a possible booster vaccination plan in the fall, which would likely target those over 50 and the most vulnerable.

But WHO’s top experts disputed the need for a booster in fully immunized people.

“At this point ... there is no scientific evidence to suggest that boosters are definitely needed,” said Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, WHO’s chief scientist. Swaminathan said WHO would make recommendations on booster doses if they were needed, but that any such advice “has to be based on the science and data, not on individual companies declaring that the vaccines should now be administered as a booster dose."

Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO's emergencies chief, suggested that if rich countries decide to administer booster shots rather than donating them to the developing world, “we will look back in anger and I think we will look back in shame.”

He said the failure to increase vaccine manufacturing capacity, coupled with rich countries' refusal to share shots with poor countries, was extremely disappointing.

“This is people who want to have their cake and eat it," he said. "Then they make some more cake and they want to eat that as well.”

Some have called the idea of booster shots morally repugnant, given the increased spread of COVID-19 now being seen in some African countries.

Tom Hart, acting CEO of the ONE campaign, an advocacy group, noted that just 1% of people in poor countries have received even one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

"The idea that a healthy, vaccinated person can get a booster shot before a nurse or grandmother in South Africa can get a single jab is outrageous,” he said.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

___

Associated Press writer Lauran Neergaard contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rich Countries#Booster#Covid 19 Vaccines#Ap#Western#Covax#Americans#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Moderna
Country
South Africa
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine are 'mixing and matching' by getting Pfizer or Moderna boosters due to fears over the Indian 'Delta' variant

Some Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine are seeking out booster shots of other vaccines despite the practice not recommended by U.S. health officials. Those seeking extra doses want more protection as the Indian 'Delta' variant spreads across the U.S. cases with studies showing that J&J is...
HealthCNBC

Fauci says immunity in vaccinated people might be waning

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said U.S. health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed. "It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," Fauci said.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Vaccine antibody levels start to wane at around 2–3 months

Total antibody levels appear to start declining from as early as six weeks after complete vaccination and can reduce by more than 50% over 10 weeks, according to new data from UCL's Virus Watch study. These findings were consistent across all groups of people regardless of age, chronic illnesses or...
Healthlocalsyr.com

Family Healthcast: Are vaccine boosters needed?

(WSYR-TV) — Will we or won’t we need a booster shot for Coronavirus?. Representatives of Pfizer are pressing their case for quick approval of booster vaccines with senior U.S. scientists and regulators. This comes amid growing public confusion about whether the extra dose will be needed and pushback from federal...
Public HealthRutland Herald

Levine: Booster shots for coronavirus vaccine not recommended

MONTPELIER — The state’s top health official says a booster shot for the coronavirus vaccine has yet to be deemed necessary. At Gov. Phil Scott’s regular news conference Tuesday, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said coronavirus activity in Vermont remains low. The state averaged under eight new cases per day in the past week. Levine said 82.8% of the state’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
PharmaceuticalsKFOR

WHO warns against mixing COVID vaccines – what you should know

(NEXSTAR) – As the Delta variant spreads rapidly across the United States and other countries, some people may be wondering if they can bolster their immunity with a shot from a different manufacturer. On Monday, chief scientist for the World Health Organization Soumya Swaminathan warned against mixing and matching different...
Medical & BiotechNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

BioNTech Says It Plans to Develop an MRNA Vaccine to Prevent Malaria

BioNTech announced Monday it plans to develop a highly effective mRNA-based vaccine to prevent malaria. It said it is aiming to begin clinical trials testing the shot by the end of 2022. The company also developed the United States' first authorized Covid-19 vaccine with U.S. drugmaker Pfizer. German drugmaker BioNTech...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Betsy McCaughey: COVID vaccine equity? US deserves answers on booster shots vs. donations to rest of world

Booster shots against COVID are politically incorrect, the left is claiming. Giving boosters to vaccinated people in rich countries, while millions in poor countries go unvaccinated, is nothing short of greed, said World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday. WHO wants vaccine equity. . That viewpoint could pose a problem...
Medical & Biotechalbuquerqueexpress.com

China to use BioNTech vaccine as booster shot: Report

Beijing [China], July 17 (ANI): China plans to use an mRNA vaccine, co-developed by China's Fosun Pharma and Germany's BioNTech, as a booster shot for those already vaccinated in the country using other Chinese vaccines. As of July 1, China has administered over 1.2 billion vaccine doses. Despite that, it...
PharmaceuticalsBeaumont Enterprise

OPINION: Doctors, public should focus on 1st vaccine shot, not 3rd booster

Talk of a possible third booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine has added further confusion to the national debate over this life-saving medicine, but people who haven’t been vaccinated yet shouldn’t be misled by that. They should be focused on getting their first vaccination shot — or if they had that, the second followup shot for the Moderna or Pfizer versions. Unvaccinated folks — and everyone else, frankly — can worry about a third booster shot when or if that is recommended.
PharmaceuticalsCNN

Will we need a Covid-19 vaccine booster?

This is the weekly edition of CNN's coronavirus newsletter. Look out for your roundup every Wednesday. If you haven't subscribed yet, sign up here. The debate around whether booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines will be needed to maintain good protection against the disease has intensified this week after one of the leading manufacturers announced it was seeing waning immunity.
Pharmaceuticalslocalsyr.com

What’s the update on booster vaccines for Delta?

(WSYR-TV) — With the highly contagious Delta variant now dominant here in the U.S., people are wondering whether boosters will be needed to protect fully vaccinated people against the new strain. The overwhelming majority of the COVID-19 cases and 99 percent of hospitalizations and deaths here in the U.S. are...
Medical & BiotechThe Guardian

Rich countries are first in line for Covid vaccines because a handful of companies control both the price and quantity

Pharmaceutical company patent monopolies are the elephant in the room in the debate about Covid-19 vaccine shortages in Australia. Most of debate locally has been about whether the federal government ordered enough vaccine doses last year from Pfizer and other companies. This misses the broader point that a handful of pharmaceutical companies control both the price and quantity of vaccines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy