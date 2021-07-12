Animal Services warns public of wolf/German shepherd hybrids on the loose
Orange County Animal Services (OCAS) wishes to inform the public about at-large dogs which are presumed to be wolf and German shepherd hybrids. It has not been confirmed that all of the dogs are wolf hybrids. These dogs recently escaped from their enclosure in Orange County, NC, and it is estimated that approximately four (4) dogs are currently still at large. Some of the dogs were safely captured and are currently being housed at the OCAS facility.www.newsoforange.com
