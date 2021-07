Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The consensus around whether or not COVID vaccine booster shots are necessary—and who should be prioritized to get them and when—is quickly shifting as the COVID Delta variant cases fuel a surge in new infections across the U.S. Biden administration officials now believe that certain Americans, especially the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, will likely need a booster shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to ensure continued protection against coronavirus strains of all stripes. That's because even some vaccinated people may contract a Delta variant case that causes some COVID-related symptoms and potentially spread the virus in under-vaccinated regions.