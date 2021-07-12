Cancel
Gold Futures Settle Lower As Stronger Dollar, Equities Weigh

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 15 days ago

Gold futures settled lower on Monday, as a stronger dollar and rising equities dimmed the demand for the yellow metal. However, uncertainty about the pace of global economic rebound due to the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus limited gold’s downside. The dollar index rose to 92.42 in...

forextv.com

Businesskfgo.com

China jitters lift haven currencies; dollar awaits Fed

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was pinned below recent highs on Wednesday by a decline in real yields and by trepidation ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting, while other safe-haven currencies were in favour following an unnerving plunge in Chinese equity markets. The Japanese yen rose about 0.5% on the...
CurrenciesCNBC

Dollar edges lower with Fed in focus, cryptocurrencies jump

The dollar index was down 0.261% at 92.654 at 3:00 p.m. ET, under pressure from the euro and yen, but was still close to last week's 3-1/2-month high of 93.194. The dollar edged lower on Monday against a basket of peer currencies as investors positioned themselves ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, while cryptocurrency prices rose to their highest in weeks.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, with U.S. prices at lowest in nearly a week

U.S. oil futures settled lower on Tuesday as the spread of the coronavirus delta variant raised risks to the demand outlook for energy. "Oil prices appear to be treading water, currently caught between slowing growth concerns and tighter supply," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. "The picture isn't being helped by reports the U.S. is tightening restrictions on some countries, while the U.K. is said to be looking at loosening them on the other side of the coin," he said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was expected to change its policy later Tuesday on face masks in public settings for some parts of the U.S. as infections with the delta variant of the coronavirus spread, according to media reports. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery declined by 26 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $71.65 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest front-month finish since July 21, FactSet data show.
Marketsfxempire.com

Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rise on Dollar Weakness

Gold prices moved slightly higher on Tuesday as the dollar tumbled, paving the way for higher gold prices. U.S. Yields moved lower following a softer than expected U.S. Durable Goods orders report released by the Commerce Department. The Federal Reserve started its 2-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. Expectations are for the fed to keep rates unchanged.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls as China stock sell-off spooks investors

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and adds comment from strategist) * Canadian dollar falls 0.4% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.4% lower * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as a sharp drop in China's equity market weighed on sentiment and a record low for U.S. bond yields after adjusting for inflation signaled worries about the economic outlook. The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2589 to the greenback, or 79.43 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2538 to 1.2594. "Today's market price action has been driven by events in China and the impact it has had on broader market sentiment," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada. U.S. stocks fell from record highs while real U.S. bond yields hit all-time lows, as further selling of Chinese internet giants, economic growth concerns and a Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday put some investors on guard and drove profit-taking. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so its economy tends to be sensitive to the outlook for global growth. U.S. crude prices settled 0.4% lower at $71.65 a barrel. The Bank of Canada's pledge to let the economy run hot could be tested by inflation that's already at a decade-high level, with more price increases expected as businesses shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic reopen and consumers dip into record savings. The Canadian Consumer Price Index report for June is set for release on Wednesday, which will include updated weights for the basket of goods and services used in the index. Shifts include a higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices soar. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell 5.4 basis points to 1.169% but holding above the five-month low hit last Tuesday at 1.104%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)
BusinessLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar edges lower as investors await Fed meeting outcome

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged lower. against a basket of peer currencies on Tuesday as investors. awaited the outcome of this week's two-day Federal Reserve. policy meeting for any signals as to when the central bank will. begin tapering its asset purchases. The greenback was...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold firms as dollar softens, focus on Fed verdict

* Investors eye Federal Reserve meeting (Adds latest prices) July 27 (Reuters) - Gold firmed near the key $1,800 level on Tuesday, as the dollar softened and U.S. real yields plunged, though gains were limited by investor caution ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that could provide details on stimulus tapering.
Businesskitco.com

Gold steady, silver sinks sharply as FOMC meeting begins

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are near steady and silver dropped sharply to a nearly four-month low in...
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Plunges into Technical Support Ahead of FOMC

US Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Near-term Trade Levels for FOMC. US Dollarupdated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts. USD correction testing monthly open support ahead Fed interest rate decision. Support at 92.35, 92 (key) - Resistance 92.77, bearish invalidation 92.90. The US Dollar Index plunged more than...
EconomyForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Retreats Amid Weak Durable Goods Orders Data

The U.S. dollar weakened against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday, after a data showed that the nation’s durable goods orders rose less than expected in June. Investors look ahead to the Fed meeting beginning today for more clues regarding the timing of tapering the stimulus program.
Currenciestheedgemarkets.com

Ringgit opens marginally lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (July 28): The ringgit opened slightly lower against the US dollar today as mixed signals from US macro data continued to support the greenback, a dealer said. At 9.02am, the local note had eased to 4.2320/2350 versus the greenback from yesterday's close at 4.2310/2350. ActivTrades trader Dyogenes Rodrigues...
CurrenciesDailyFx

Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Moves Cautiously as Markets Await Fed Cues

USD/MXN trades cautiously but the Federal Reserve decision on Wednesday could spark volatility. Although no policy change is expected, the central bank could offer guidance on the next steps for normalization. If the Fed argues for patience and fails to signal an imminent shift towards tapering, the U.S. dollar could...
Economykdow.biz

Gold higher, silver lower

The July gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1799.50 an ounce – up 80 cents. The current silver contract on the "NYMEX" closed at $24.63 an ounce – down 66 cents.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Asian Shares Mostly Lower As China Jitters Weigh

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks fell broadly on Wednesday amid worries that Beijing's regulation of its tech firms and online education industries may spread to other industries. The downside remained limited after U.S. megacap technology companies Google, Microsoft and Apple reported record-breaking profits. Investors also awaited the Fed's policy guidance on...
Currencieskdow.biz

Dollar lower

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It's worth 1.25 Canadian dollars, down from late Friday. And the dollar is trading at 20.03 Mexican pesos, down from late Friday.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bounded by $1,790 and $1,812 ahead of Fed

XAU/USD is fluctuating in a tight range on Tuesday. Gold continues to trade near the 100-day SMA. Focus shifts to macroeconomic data releases from US. The gold price remains pressured within a sideways channel after failing to break into the prior day's resistance between $1,808/12 convincingly nor the support within the $1,790s. However, XAU/USD is around 0.2% higher on the day so far and has moved between a low of $1,793 and a high of $1,805.29.

