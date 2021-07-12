Lubbock Man Accused of Assaulting Girlfriend and Shooting Up Home

Something that I've always said as a driver is that I trust myself, but I don't trust other drivers. I just recently got into my very first accident, and it's a perfect example of why I don't trust other drivers. I was simply driving through a parking lot when the car I was starting to pass to my left started backing out. There were no cars parked next to them, so they should have seen me coming, but I figured they just didn't look so I stopped my car and give a little honk. I was hoping they would notice me after that, but they didn't and continued backing up.