Special Weather Statement issued for Grundy, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston, Northern Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grundy; Kendall; La Salle; Livingston; Northern Will; Southern Will Funnel Clouds and Brief Downpours Possible this Evening Atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of funnel clouds this evening underneath showers or weak thunderstorms. These funnel clouds are not expected to touch the ground and typically do not pose any sort of hazard. The atmospheric conditions do not support strong, damaging tornadoes. Low hanging clouds may also appear to dip up and down at times, but they will not show signs of any rapid rotation. In rare instances, these funnels may briefly touch the ground and produce very minimal, if any, damage. Stay alert and be prepared to move to a safe shelter if a funnel cloud approaches the ground. Brief torrential downpours are also possible with these showers. While any ponding on roadways will be localized if it occurs, remember to not drive through flooded roadways.