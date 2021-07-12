Britney Spears consulting former federal prosecutor to take over conservatorship case: reports

© Getty Images

Britney Spears has reportedly held discussions with former federal prosecutor Matthew Rosengart to have him represent her in her ongoing efforts to end the 13-year conservatorship she has been under.

Sources close to the matter told The New York Times that Spears has not yet retained Rosengart as her attorney as a judge would need to approve the arrangement.

Rosengart is currently a partner at the law firm Greenberg Traurig and previously served as a law clerk to then-New Hampshire state Judge and later Supreme Court Justice David Souter. In the 90's, Rosengart worked as a U.S. Attorney at the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The Times reports that since leaving DOJ, Rosengart has represented a slew of well-known Hollywood names including Sean Penn and Steven Spielberg.

In a statement to the Times, Penn described Rosengart as a "tough as nails streetfighter with a big brain and bigger principles.”

Spears's longtime attorney Samuel Ingham III officially resigned last week after the pop star spoke against him during her bombshell testimony. Spears claimed that Ingham never informed her that she was permitted to petition for her conservatorship to be ended and advised against complaining about the conditions her conservators put her under.

“My lawyer, Sam, has been very scared for me to go forward,” Spears told a judge. “He told me I should keep it to myself.”

Ingham had represented Spears since the beginning of her conservatorship in 2008.

During her testimony Spears also expressed a desire to choose her own lawyer, something she said she hasn't "really had the opportunity by my own self."

Other figures central to her conservatorship also resigned in light of her testimony, including her longtime manager Larry Rudolph and Bessemer Trust, a wealth management firm that was appointed as co-conservator of Spears' estate.

“As a result of the conservatee’s testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the conservatorship,” Bessemer Trust said in a statement at the time. “Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes.”