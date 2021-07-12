Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears consulting former federal prosecutor to take over conservatorship case: reports

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H1o6Q_0autMC4i00
© Getty Images

Britney Spears has reportedly held discussions with former federal prosecutor Matthew Rosengart to have him represent her in her ongoing efforts to end the 13-year conservatorship she has been under.

Sources close to the matter told The New York Times that Spears has not yet retained Rosengart as her attorney as a judge would need to approve the arrangement.

Rosengart is currently a partner at the law firm Greenberg Traurig and previously served as a law clerk to then-New Hampshire state Judge and later Supreme Court Justice David Souter. In the 90's, Rosengart worked as a U.S. Attorney at the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The Times reports that since leaving DOJ, Rosengart has represented a slew of well-known Hollywood names including Sean Penn and Steven Spielberg.

In a statement to the Times, Penn described Rosengart as a "tough as nails streetfighter with a big brain and bigger principles.”

Spears's longtime attorney Samuel Ingham III officially resigned last week after the pop star spoke against him during her bombshell testimony. Spears claimed that Ingham never informed her that she was permitted to petition for her conservatorship to be ended and advised against complaining about the conditions her conservators put her under.

“My lawyer, Sam, has been very scared for me to go forward,” Spears told a judge. “He told me I should keep it to myself.”

Ingham had represented Spears since the beginning of her conservatorship in 2008.

During her testimony Spears also expressed a desire to choose her own lawyer, something she said she hasn't "really had the opportunity by my own self."

Other figures central to her conservatorship also resigned in light of her testimony, including her longtime manager Larry Rudolph and Bessemer Trust, a wealth management firm that was appointed as co-conservator of Spears' estate.

“As a result of the conservatee’s testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the conservatorship,” Bessemer Trust said in a statement at the time. “Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes.”

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

283K+
Followers
30K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Larry Rudolph
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Consulting#The New York Times#The Department Of Justice#Doj#Penn#Bessemer Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Week

Britney Spears' lawyer will reportedly quit, and there may be 'more resignations' coming

Yet another person in Britney Spears' orbit is reportedly looking to quit amid the growing controversy over her conservatorship. This time, it's Spears' court-appointed lawyer Sam Ingham, who plans to file legal documents asking to be dismissed after representing her for over a decade, TMZ reported. Ingham drew scrutiny after Spears said in her recent bombshell court testimony that she wasn't aware she could ask to end the conservatorship she has been under since 2008, which she decried as abusive.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Britney Spears’ Father Files Court Docs Saying Daughter’s Treatment Under Conservatorship Is Not His Fault

Following his daughter’s explosive testimony, Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has filed legal paperwork and is shifting blame. This week, an attorney for Jamie Spears filed new documents, obtained by Variety, with the Los Angeles Superior Court regarding the conservatorship of his daughter, stating that he is “concerned” about her treatment.
CelebritiesMic

Britney Spears is about to get a new lawyer, and he’s “a tough as nails streetfighter”

The conservatorship that has governed Britney Spears' life for the last 13 years began to crumble in recent weeks. First, the pop icon gave bombshell testimony about the abuses she's allegedly suffered and passionately lobbied for her freedom. Then last week, a slew of people connected to the conservatorship resigned, including the singer's longtime manager, her court-appointed lawyer and the firm tapped to oversee her finances. Now, Spears has a chance to get someone in her corner who'll aggressively fight to end the conservatorship, and it appears she's enlisting a legal powerhouse.
CelebritiesNPR

Spears' Case Goes Back To Court — Here's What Could Be Next For Her Conservatorship

Wednesday is set to be an important day in court for Britney Spears. Since her searing open testimony describing life under her conservatorship, there've been some big changes to her legal situation. A wealth management company, Bessemer Trust, which had been set to take over as co-conservator for Spears' estate, requested to resign. Her court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham also requested to resign, "effective upon the appointment of new court-appointed counsel." Her mother, Lynne Spears, has also requested that Britney Spears be allowed her own private lawyer.
Public SafetyPosted by
Vice

Her Brother Died. The Government Says She’s ‘No Longer Welcome’ to Ask Questions

Andrew Gnazdowsky was “pretty much the coolest guy in the entire world,” according to his sister Nicole. Which is why, when he died in October 2020, Nicole was hit particularly hard. Hearing that her brother, an engineer, had died while on a job site was tough enough. But when she turned to officials for answers, she was labelled “inappropriate” and “disrespectful.” Now, the government says she’s “no longer welcome” to contact staff, and it will not respond to any further calls.

Comments / 0

Community Policy