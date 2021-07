The Edmonton Oilers have certainly picked up a veteran leader in the trade with the Chicago Blackhawks for defenceman Duncan Keith, but at $5.5 million per season for another two years, many are wondering why Oil GM Ken Holland did not get the Hawks to retain any of Keith's salary. Just three days shy of 38, Keith is not the player he once was, despite the mountain of experience he adds to Edmonton's dressing room. Holland was asked during a news conference dealing with the trade why he was willing to pay the full salary.