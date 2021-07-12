Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Countdown to Kickoff: Texas State, South Alabama to break series tie

San Marcos Daily Record
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas State versus South Alabama has remained under the radar as one of the Sun Belt’s most competitive series. The two schools are each 3-3 all-time against each other, with the average margin of victory being 7.7 points and the home team winning every game. The endings of each game are often dramatic. In 2018, the Bobcats coughed up a 24-10 lead, failing to score after their first drive of the third quarter and giving up 25 unanswered points to lose 41-31 in Mobile. The next year, the Jaguars made it down to the 11-yard line with 1:15 left in the game but missed a 28-yard field goal to lose in San Marcos, 30-28.

www.sanmarcosrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Marcos, TX
Mobile, AL
College Sports
San Marcos, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Indiana State
San Marcos, TX
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Mobile, AL
Football
City
Mobile, AL
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Bentley
Person
Kareem Walker
Person
Kane Wommack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Alabama#Jaguars#Arkansas State#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Nfl Draft#Usa#Espn#Bobcats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
Houston, TXPosted by
The Associated Press

ZZ Top: Bearded bassist Dusty Hill dies in his sleep at 72

HOUSTON (AP) — ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, one of the Texas blues trio’s bearded figures, died at his Houston home, the band announced Wednesday on Facebook. He was 72. In their post, guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard said Hill died in his sleep. They didn’t give a cause of death, but a July 21 post on the band’s website said Hill was “on a short detour back to Texas, to address a hip issue.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy