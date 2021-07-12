Countdown to Kickoff: Texas State, South Alabama to break series tie

Texas State versus South Alabama has remained under the radar as one of the Sun Belt’s most competitive series. The two schools are each 3-3 all-time against each other, with the average margin of victory being 7.7 points and the home team winning every game. The endings of each game are often dramatic. In 2018, the Bobcats coughed up a 24-10 lead, failing to score after their first drive of the third quarter and giving up 25 unanswered points to lose 41-31 in Mobile. The next year, the Jaguars made it down to the 11-yard line with 1:15 left in the game but missed a 28-yard field goal to lose in San Marcos, 30-28.