Protests

Police patrol Havana in large numbers after rare protests

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Havana — Large contingents of Cuban police patrolled the capital of Havana on Monday following rare protests around the island nation against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis. Cuba’s president said the demonstrations were stirred up on social media by Cuban Americans in the United States. Sunday’s...

EuropePosted by
The Hill

Cuban Embassy in Paris attacked by gasoline bombs

Cuba’s Embassy in Paris was attacked by gasoline bombs, according to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, who blamed the U.S. government for "continuous campaigns against our country that encourage these behaviors and for calls for violence." Rodríguez announced in a tweet on Monday night that the embassy was attacked with...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Herald

Police in Nicaragua arrest another opposition leader

MANAGUA, Nicaragua -- Police in Nicaragua arrested on Tuesday academic JosÃ© Antonio Peraza, the leader of the opposition alliance White and Blue National Unity. Peraza, a political science professor, was the 22nd opposition leader arrested, in addition to seven potential presidential candidates detained in a crackdown that started two months ago. Almost all were detained under broad accusations of treason.
AmericasWPBF News 25

Cuba accuses US for destabilization after French Embassy bombed

CUBA — Video above: News to Go - July 27, 2021. French authorities said Tuesday they are investigating a gasoline bomb attack that caused minor damage to the Cuban Embassy. The Paris prosecutor’s office said an investigation is underway. No one has been arrested or claimed responsibility, and no one was hurt, according to police.
Protestsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Trials for the 11J protests polarize Cuba

Two weeks after the largest protests against the government since the triumph of Fidel Castro’s revolution, the trials against those arrested in the July 11 and 12 demonstrations continue to set the agenda and drive an increasingly polarized social debate. The highest authorities of justice and the prosecution appeared over...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden may boost staff at US Embassy in Havana as protests rock Cuba

​President Biden is weighing bolstering the staff at the US Embassy in Havana to support the Cuban people as anti-government protests rock the Caribbean island, according to a report. “On July 11, the world watched as tens of thousands of Cuban citizens marched through Havana and cities across Cuba bravely...
ProtestsPosted by
CBS Miami

Havana Rally In Support Of Cuba Government In Response To Last Sunday’s Angry Protests

HAVANA (CBSMiami/AP) – Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and former president Raul Castro rallied tens of thousands of supporters in the streets of Havana nearly a week after they were stunned by the most widespread protests in decades. Last Sunday, July 11th, thousands of Cubans took to the streets expressing anger over long lines and shortages of food and medicines, as well as repeated electricity outages. Some also demanded quicker vaccinations against COVID-19. But there were also calls for political change in a country governed by the Communist Party for six decades. At Saturday’s rally, Diaz-Canel made an unusually impassioned speech blaming the unrest on the U.S. and its economic embargo, calling “the blockade, aggression and terror.” Diaz-Canel called on the United States to lift its blockade on the island nation. The Cuban government has said information that has spread on social media and messaging apps against Havana was part of a broader U.S.-backed attempt by counter-revolutionaries to destabilize the country. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
POTUSNewsweek

Cuba's President Says 'Cuban-American Mafia' Ignited Protests Through Social Media

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel recently said the "Cuban-American Mafia" ignited protests around the island through social media. Thousands of Cubans are protesting against the nation's Communist government amid a major economic crisis in one of the largest demonstrations in decades. Citizens are taking to the streets in areas such as the capital of Havana to protest food shortages and high prices as COVID-19 cases surge, the Associated Press reported. Díaz-Canel said "the campaign against Cuba was growing on social media in the last weeks."
Protestswsau.com

Cuban government holds mass rally in Havana after protests

HAVANA (Reuters) – Raul Castro was among thousands who attended a government-organized rally in Havana on Saturday to denounce the U.S. trade embargo and reaffirm their support for Cuba’s revolution, a week after unprecedented protests rocked the communist-run country. Government supporters gathered on the city’s seafront boulevard before dawn to...
Miami, FLVoice of America

Hundreds in Miami’s Little Havana Support Cuba Protests

When widespread protests broke out in Cuba Sunday, hundreds of Cuban Americans in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood took to the streets in support. Those street demonstrations in Miami have continued. Liliya Anisimova has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Liliya Anisimova.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Cuba arrests activists after rare protests

Cuba has arrested dozens of activists following one of the largest anti-government protests in recent memory. At least 100 protesters, activists and independent journalists have been arrested nationwide since Sunday, Reuters reported, citing exiled rights group Cubalex. Some people were arrested at protests, but others were detained as they tried to leave their home.

