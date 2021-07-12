JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs to kick off earnings week

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,094.12) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €880.00 ($1,035.29) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €799.45 ($940.53).
Comments / 0