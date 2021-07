Moses Wright became only the second Georgia Tech player to ever win the ACC Player of the Year award, the other being Dennis Scott in 1990. Moses Wright led the Yellow Jackets to a 15-8 (11-6) record and the fourth seed in the 2021 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament. Wright ranked third in the ACC in points per game, rebounds per game, offensive rebounds per game, and field goal percentage. He also ranked in the top 10 of the ACC in blocks per game, steals per game, and minutes per game. Check out some highlights from Moses Wright’s incredible 2020-21 season.