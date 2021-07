AUBURN, Ala. – Returning to the court for its second season under head coach Brent Crouch, Auburn volleyball released its 2021 schedule Wednesday. "We are excited to announce our 2021 schedule," Crouch said. "Our team looks very different this year with six new players, and we scheduled a preseason accordingly. With little travel and lots of practice time, we will be well prepared by the time SEC plays begins. With the national championship residing in the SEC, there is no better and more challenging conference to compete in."