Tonight’s Planetary Conjunction of Mars and Venus

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Venus and Mars are two of the brightest objects visible in the night sky at any time. But tonight offers something special between the two inner planets, a planetary conjunction. Over the past couple weeks the planets have been getting closer to each other across the night sky, but this evening will be the climactic moment when they are at their closest to each other. This planetary conjunction is similar to the Great Conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn at the end of last year. They will be so close to each other, it could be hard to differentiate the two planets as they will look like a single planetary body in the sky. Venus is much brighter than Mars is, and it could be a little difficult to notice the red planet, but a dark sky and a keen eye or aid from binoculars or a telescope will be able to see the two planets side-by-side.