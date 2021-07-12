Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs Can Now Ship Nationwide Through Goldbelly

Thanks to the service Goldbelly you can get Fletcher’s Corny Dogs anywhere in the entire state of Texas or the country. Y’all can get your Fletcher’s Corny Dog fix without standing in the summer heat, waiting for the State Fair of Texas to start, or going through a drive through at a fast food restaurant. Fletcher’s, like many other Texas culinary institutions, is now using the service Goldbelly to deliver their original and world famous corny dogs anywhere in the USA. That means you folks down in the valley, over in El Paso, along the Gulf, in the hill country, up there in the panhandle, and even out yonder in East Texas can get a Fletcher’s fix whenever the craving hits (give or take a few days for delivery).