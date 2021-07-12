Cancel
Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs Can Now Ship Nationwide Through Goldbelly

By Steven Doyle
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFletcher’s Original Corny Dogs is pleased to join in partnership with Goldbelly, America’s leading platform for food e-commerce, to ship their iconic Corny Dogs to all 50 states through Goldbelly.com. Starting today, July 12. customers can pre-order for delivery starting Tuesday, July 20. The Fletcher family likes to think that you can credit America’s obsession with fried foods, in part, to brothers Neil & Carl Fletcher. In 1942, the brothers invented a brand-new food category and perfected what we know today as a “Corny Dog.” Over 500,000 corny dogs are sold annually throughout the 24 days of the State Fair of Texas. That’s 60,000 pounds of hot dogs! Now, corn dog obsessed consumers will be able to get their Fletcher’s fix anytime of the year.

