The J&J vaccine now an option at County events, Reporter Gary Daigneault says the one and done vaccine is more convenient…. The vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson one of three approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration, is now available on request at all County-run vaccination sites for residents aged 18 and older in addition to the two-shot Pfizer vaccine, which is available to those 12 and older. The J&J vaccine offers advantages in terms of convenience: it only requires a single dose to be effective, unlike with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which require second doses to be maximally effective. In the Morongo Basin vaccines are available at the Joshua Tree Community Center (6171 Sunburst) from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.