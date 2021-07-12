Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

No official shielding but 'clinically extremely vulnerable' should wait three weeks after second jab Covid jab before being in 'close contact' with anyone, say ministers

By Daniel Martin, Policy Editor For The Daily Mail
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Those classed as 'clinically extremely vulnerable' should consider waiting three weeks after their second jab before being in 'close contact' with anyone, ministers said last night.

Official guidance published yesterday urged all those with serious illnesses to meet others outdoors if possible, and to be cautious about meeting anyone who has not been vaccinated.

It also said those who had been shielding should consider ordering an online delivery rather than going to the shops.

The guidance is for anyone who was told to shield during the height of the pandemic.

It said: 'As someone identified as clinically extremely vulnerable, it is important that you continue to be cautious when meeting others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g1oNH_0autKJBN00
Those classed as 'clinically extremely vulnerable' should consider waiting three weeks after their second jab before being in 'close contact' with anyone, ministers said last nigh 

You should think about the risk of catching or passing on Covid-19 both to yourself and to others before meeting people you do not live with.

'You can take steps to make meeting family and friends safer, such as meeting outside if possible, and making sure the space is well ventilated if you meet inside.

'Considering whether you and those you are meeting have been vaccinated – you might want to wait until 21 days after your second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine before being in close contact with others.

'You are encouraged to go outside for exercise and can do so with people from outside your household, subject to the wider rules on social contact.'

The guidance added: 'Try to reduce the amount of time you spend in settings where you are unable to maintain social distancing with people outside of your group, or where other people's activities may reduce their likelihood of maintaining social distancing.'

It suggested vulnerable members of the public may wish to avoid going to the shops, adding: 'While you are not advised to avoid going to the shops, you may wish to continue using online delivery for food and essential shopping, or to ask family and friends for help.

'If you do go out to the shops or pharmacy, consider going at quieter times of the day. You must wear a face covering in all shops unless you are exempt.'

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

214K+
Followers
82K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jab#Exercise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Agoraphobic man, 33, who 'wanted to get Covid vaccination' but was too worried to leave the house dies in intensive care after nine-day battle with the virus

An agoraphobic man who would have got the Covid-19 vaccination but struggled to leave the house died in intensive care from the virus before he could get jabbed. Brendon Jones died at North Manchester General Hospital in Crumpsall earlier this month after battling coronavirus for around nine days. The 33-year-old,...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

I’m double-jabbed but have no Covid antibodies – freedom still feels a long way away for vulnerable people

On 19 July the Government effectively decided that Covid was over. Despite rising numbers of cases and audible concern coming from the NHS front line, most restrictions put in place in England to stop the spread of Covid over the last 16 months were removed. The enforcement of mask-wearing, social distancing and the encouragement to work from home were some of the most significant measures to be lifted.
WorldBBC

'I will get jab after nightmare Covid infection'

Covid infection rates in the north-east are the now the highest in England, with eight areas now in the top 10 worst-affected parts of the country. Sandra Forsyth, from Stockton, regretted not getting vaccinated when she contracted Covid. "It's a nightmare. Out of breath. Just awful," she told the BBC's...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Sajid Javid 'held lengthy meeting with Boris Johnson in Downing Street' just hours before double-jabbed Health Secretary, 51, tested positive for Covid amid warnings 'half the Cabinet will be in isolation by the end of the week'

Fears of a Downing Street 'pingdemic' swirled tonight after Sajid Javid tested positive for Covid - with one insider warning that 'half the Cabinet' could be in isolation by the end of the week. The 51-year-old Health Secretary revealed his diagnosis on Saturday morning after 'feeling groggy' on Friday evening,...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

More than half of Covid hospitalisations are ‘patients who tested positive AFTER admission’, leaked data reveals

MORE than half of covid hospitalisations are patients who tested positive after they were admitted, it has been reported. Leaked data suggests the majority of patients classed as being hospitalised with Covid-19 were initially admitted for different ailments. Figures show patients were eventually diagnosed with Covid through routine testing that...
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Mother whose autistic son, 28, died from Covid two months after diagnosis reveals not getting her family vaccinated is her biggest regret: 'It took watching him die for us to realize we need it'

A mother whose son died from Covid-19 has said not getting her family vaccinated is her biggest regret. Christy Carpenter, from Alabama, said it was only after her son Curt became seriously ill and she herself caught the virus that the family realized the importance of getting vaccinated. Curt, 28,...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Business chiefs warn of food shortages and label the Government's handling of the 'pingdemic' an 'incoherent mess' as ministers defend decision not to make hospitality staff exempt from self-isolation rules

Business chiefs have warned of potential food shortages as they labelled the Government's handling of the 'pingdemic' an 'incoherent mess'. The Government is replacing self-isolation rules with daily testing for some workers in some critical sectors in a bid to ease the pain caused by a wave of staff absences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy