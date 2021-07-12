Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

OLGH: Autopsy will determine cause nurse's death

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WnWTA_0autKFeT00

Ochsner Lafayette General says that no cause of death has been determined for a nurse who is reported to have died from complications due to COVID-19.

Over the weekend, reports of Olivia Guidry's death were published in social media posts. According to The Advocate, Guidry died Saturday and was said to be battling COVID-19 for days in the hospital's intensive care unit.

Read our original story here

On Monday, Ochsner Lafayette General released a statement about Guidry's death. They say that Guidry was a beloved member of the hospital staff, but the announcement from social media on a cause of her death is premature.

In a statement, CEO Al Patin said that an autopsy would conclude the cause of death. It is not expected to be complete for several days.

They say they are saddened by the loss of Guidry and share their condolences with her family and are offering grief counseling to those who worked closely with her.

See their full statement below:

"We are extremely saddened by the loss of Olivia Guidry, a registered nurse at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center. She was a beloved member of our hospital family and dedicated to taking care of every patient who entered our emergency department.

Many reports have stated that Olivia died due to complications from COVID-19. However, the cause of her untimely death is unclear at this time and will be determined by an autopsy, with results not expected for several days. The appropriate officials have been made aware of her case.

We offer our sincerest condolences to the Guidry family, and out of privacy and respect for them during this unimaginable time, we cannot provide further comment. We are focused on providing support and counseling to our team members who worked alongside Olivia every day and are mourning the loss of their friend and colleague."

--- Al Patin, CEO, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 2

KATC News

KATC News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olgh#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
Related
HealthPosted by
KATC News

Cedars: Please get vaccinated

St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars is urging citizens to get vaccinated. "The bottom line which cannot be legitimately refuted is that the vaccine is an effective tool in ending the Pandemic. For whatever reasons, we have not availed ourselves of this opportunity," Cedars wrote in a statement posted on the parish website today. "Therefore, I urge everyone who has not elected to receive the vaccine, to reconsider their decision. The consensus of the science/medical community predominates in favor of taking the vaccine. Indeed, vaccinations afford everyone the opportunity to exercise control over the virus as opposed to COVID-19 continuing to control us."
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Sleeves Up vaccination event set for Wednesday

A Sleeves Up vaccination event is set for this Wednesday in Lafayette, and health officials are reminding residents of the importance of being vaccinated. The event will be held on Wednesday, July 28, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Progressive Baptist Church Community Outreach Center, located at 125 Gallian Street in Lafayette. The Office of Public Health will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
Centerville, LAPosted by
KATC News

UPDATE: Second victim in deadly Centerville fire identified

The second victim in last week's deadly fire has been identified. Officials say the second victim, who died yesterday, was Stephanie Joseph, 55. Last week the State Fire Marshal's Office said that Derwin Hamilton, 49, was booked with second degree murder and attempted second degree murder after he allegedly set his girlfriend and his young nephew on fire. The child died; he has been identified by family as Joshua Hamilton .
Public HealthPosted by
KATC News

COVID-19 trends in Acadiana

The Centers for Disease Control gather data on many health issues and provide access to people who visit their website. They have an entire data tracker dedicated to COVID-19; you can find it here .
Crowley, LAPosted by
KATC News

UPDATE: Full recovery expected for deputy

UPDATE: The Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputy who was shot Sunday during a stand-off in a Crowley apartment complex is recovering today. Sheriff KP Gibson tells KATC that his deputy is doing well today, and a full recovery is expected.
Centerville, LAPosted by
KATC News

Second victim in Centerville fire has died

The second person set on fire last week has died. Last week the State Fire Marshal's Office said that Derwin Hamilton, 49, was booked with second degree murder and attempted second degree murder after he allegedly set his girlfriend and his young nephew on fire. The child died; he has been identified by family as Joshua Hamilton . Today, the woman died, an SFM spokeswoman said.

Comments / 2

Community Policy