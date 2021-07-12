OLGH: Autopsy will determine cause nurse's death

Ochsner Lafayette General says that no cause of death has been determined for a nurse who is reported to have died from complications due to COVID-19.

Over the weekend, reports of Olivia Guidry's death were published in social media posts. According to The Advocate, Guidry died Saturday and was said to be battling COVID-19 for days in the hospital's intensive care unit.

Read our original story here

On Monday, Ochsner Lafayette General released a statement about Guidry's death. They say that Guidry was a beloved member of the hospital staff, but the announcement from social media on a cause of her death is premature.

In a statement, CEO Al Patin said that an autopsy would conclude the cause of death. It is not expected to be complete for several days.

They say they are saddened by the loss of Guidry and share their condolences with her family and are offering grief counseling to those who worked closely with her.

See their full statement below:

"We are extremely saddened by the loss of Olivia Guidry, a registered nurse at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center. She was a beloved member of our hospital family and dedicated to taking care of every patient who entered our emergency department.

Many reports have stated that Olivia died due to complications from COVID-19. However, the cause of her untimely death is unclear at this time and will be determined by an autopsy, with results not expected for several days. The appropriate officials have been made aware of her case.

We offer our sincerest condolences to the Guidry family, and out of privacy and respect for them during this unimaginable time, we cannot provide further comment. We are focused on providing support and counseling to our team members who worked alongside Olivia every day and are mourning the loss of their friend and colleague."

--- Al Patin, CEO, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel