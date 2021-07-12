Cancel
El Segundo, CA

El Segundo beaches closed following sewage spill

By Knx 1070 Newsradio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 15 days ago

According to Los Angeles County Supervisor​ Janice Hahn, 17-million gallons of raw sewage went into the ocean, causing nearby beaches at Dockweiler and El Segundo to close at 11 a.m.

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070
