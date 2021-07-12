Law school students internship and the pandemic

Interns are one on one with attorneys at Lorium Law in Boca Raton, an internship the future lawyers are grateful for, especially due to changes because of the pandemic.

Alec Silvester is a summer intern.

"A lot of people don't get the same type of experience that we get here so we get to try everything, because this firm does everything. So it's been great. like bankruptcy, litigation in corporate, transactional work, contracts," said Silvester.

When the pandemic began in 2020, Adam Marshall said they still had summer interns, he didn't want law students to miss out on an internship.

"We identified early on that the pandemic would be an issue and it would really hurt a class of law students and really take away important life experiences," he added. "We did team Zooms, one on one Zooms introduced them around the firm. They are not licensed lawyers but they can do a lot of research and look at issues that we may otherwise have to charge clients what our rates are. Clients love it because they get really smart driven minds at a much, much lower rate. We love it because we get to mentor."

The law firm said though they tried to keep the interns busy virtually, it's good to have interns back in the office.

"You really have to know what you like doing. So many different facets of law so the whole mentorship program is fantastic," said Silvester.

