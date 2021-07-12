Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boca Raton, FL

Law school students internship and the pandemic

By Tania Rogers
Posted by 
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NKYTo_0autJ0X200

Interns are one on one with attorneys at Lorium Law in Boca Raton, an internship the future lawyers are grateful for, especially due to changes because of the pandemic.

Alec Silvester is a summer intern.

"A lot of people don't get the same type of experience that we get here so we get to try everything, because this firm does everything. So it's been great. like bankruptcy, litigation in corporate, transactional work, contracts," said Silvester.

When the pandemic began in 2020, Adam Marshall said they still had summer interns, he didn't want law students to miss out on an internship.

"We identified early on that the pandemic would be an issue and it would really hurt a class of law students and really take away important life experiences," he added. "We did team Zooms, one on one Zooms introduced them around the firm. They are not licensed lawyers but they can do a lot of research and look at issues that we may otherwise have to charge clients what our rates are. Clients love it because they get really smart driven minds at a much, much lower rate. We love it because we get to mentor."

The law firm said though they tried to keep the interns busy virtually, it's good to have interns back in the office.

"You really have to know what you like doing. So many different facets of law so the whole mentorship program is fantastic," said Silvester.

Comments / 0

WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Boca Raton, FL
Education
City
Boca Raton, FL
Local
Florida Health
Boca Raton, FL
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internship#Lorium Law#Zooms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy