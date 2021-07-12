Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Remains identified as husband of missing Wisconsin couple

By Associated Press
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQdNM_0autIEhK00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say human remains that were discovered during a search for a missing Wisconsin couple are those of the husband.

The Dane County Medical Examiner said Monday that the remains found Thursday night in the town of Cottage Grove are those of Bart Halderson, of Windsor. The cause of death was listed as “homicidal violence including firearm injury.”

The Dane County District Attorney’s office says the couple’s 23-year-old son, Chandler Halderson, will likely be charged in his death. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Halderson reported his parents missing on Wednesday and was arrested Thursday on a charge of providing false information to investigators.

His mother, Krista Halderson, remains missing.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
936K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dane County, WI
Society
State
Wisconsin State
Cottage Grove, WI
Government
City
Cottage Grove, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
County
Dane County, WI
City
Windsor, WI
Dane County, WI
Government
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
WIS
News Break
Relationships
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy