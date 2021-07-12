"Cool Ranch Clemons" Takes Home the Gold — See Christina Clemons's Custom Doritos Earrings
Some athletes only dream of making it to the Olympics, but track star Christina Clemons qualified after completing the final 100-Meter Hurdle Trials race in Oregon, all while supporting one of her favorite snacks: Cool Ranch Doritos. "I made the Olympic team wearing a bag of @Doritos on my ears. Twitter, I need y'all to do your thing! We need to blow Doritos mentions UP 🙌🏾😂," she tweeted after the race, referring to her old-school-style accessory. Just a few weeks later, on July 12, the chip brand suprised Christina with a new pair of golden Cool Ranch Dorito earrings and honored her with a nickname made to stick like dip on chips.www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0