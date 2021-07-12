Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

"Cool Ranch Clemons" Takes Home the Gold — See Christina Clemons's Custom Doritos Earrings

By Chanel Vargas
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some athletes only dream of making it to the Olympics, but track star Christina Clemons qualified after completing the final 100-Meter Hurdle Trials race in Oregon, all while supporting one of her favorite snacks: Cool Ranch Doritos. "I made the Olympic team wearing a bag of @Doritos on my ears. Twitter, I need y'all to do your thing! We need to blow Doritos mentions UP 🙌🏾😂," she tweeted after the race, referring to her old-school-style accessory. Just a few weeks later, on July 12, the chip brand suprised Christina with a new pair of golden Cool Ranch Dorito earrings and honored her with a nickname made to stick like dip on chips.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Clemons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cool Ranch Doritos#Instagram A#Wheaties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Instagram
Related
Apparelbizjournals

Doritos earrings lead to an endorsement deal for Olympic hurdler

Hurdler Christina Clemons wore earrings shaped like little bags of Cool Ranch Doritos when she qualified for the Olympics last month — and the snack maker noticed. After qualifying for her first Olympics with a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles at the Olympic trials with a time of 12.53 seconds, Clemons posted on Twitter June 21 calling for followers to "blow Doritos mentions up."
Apparelfoxbangor.com

Team USA’s Christina Clemons Locks Up Doritos Deal After Racing In Cool Ranch Earrings

USA track star Christina Clemons now officially has a deal with Doritos — just weeks after she raced in Cool Ranch earrings … TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 31-year-old hurdler wore the little snack bags on her ears at last month’s U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials in Oregon … and she balled out in the pieces, earning a spot on Team USA’s Olympic roster after an amazing 12.53 finish in the 100-meter hurdles race.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

For Olympic Runner Christina Clemons, Bold Hair and Makeup Looks Are Her "Super Power"

The laws of aerodynamics shake in their boots every time Christina Clemons (née Manning) takes the track. While some runners opt for slicked-back ponytails to reduce any possible nanoscopic friction between the air and their hair, Clemons rocks whatever the hell hairstyle she pleases — space buns, braided crowns, nostalgic accessories galore — and breezes past her competition just as easily.
Apparelrubylane.com

14K Gold Filigree Opal Pendant Earrings

Subtly stunning, these 14K Gold Filigree Opal Pendant Earrings. Posts keep these drop earrings firmly on the ear and allow the pendants to gently move. Amazing hand done filigree work inside a rope twist border features an intricate design that lets light pass through. Delicate, slightly convex and strong enough to hold fabulous oval opals. Set amid many prongs, the open back opals show pale, pale blue. Look closely as they contain iridescent green and orange hues, color changing that makes them seem at times pale green, hinted with fire. Last photo with model shows the color best.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Team USA's Most Iconic Olympic Outfits Throughout the Years Are Pure Gold

Even when we don't have to wait a full extra year on the edge of our seats, the Olympics always manage to bring out roaring emotions, team pride, and some truly enviable fashion looks. Although the focus largely remains on athletic prowess, the Olympic ceremonies also provide a platform for some of the greatest athletes and designers to represent their country, make a statement, and show off parts of their culture. Granted, it can be easy to lose sight of the clothing when it's hidden beneath tall plumes of fireworks and flashing lights, so to make it easier, we've compiled some of Team USA's best outfits throughout the history of the games. Read on to check out some of the most iconic and timeless moments in USA fashion, and see just how much the team's personal style has evolved over the years.
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

These 11 Sneakers Are Functional, Stylish, and Extremely Versatile

A fresh pair of sneakers has a way of adding dimension and flair to your look like no other type of shoe. If you're in a shopping mood, it's always a great investment to make, whether you're into functional running shoes, comfortable wear-everywhere styles or dressier designs you can pair with maxi dresses.
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

These Lightweight Amazon Dresses Will Make You Look Fab and Feel Comfy This Summer

Who else plans their vacation closet long before booking a trip? When planning a getaway, the clothes that go into your suitcase are key. We especially love packing lightweight dresses because they are so easy to throw on and often take up little space in your suitcase. As flying returns, it's no surprise that we've been on the hunt for travel-friendly dresses that will look good for a beach day, a city exploration, and more.
Grocery & SupermaketFood & Wine

Lay's Messes with Our Minds, Releases Cool Ranch Doritos Potato Chips

When two massive brands live under the same ownership umbrella, crossovers become inevitable: How long before Marvel and Star Wars appear in the same movie now that they're both owned by Disney? In the snack world, Fritos and Lay's have been joined at the hip as Frito-Lay since merging in 1961. And yet, only now is the company doing something that's been sitting in front of them the entire time: merging some of their iconic snack brands with Lay's potato chips.
Hair CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

With Color Wow's Dream Coat Spray, My Hair Was Frizz-Free Even in Miami’s Humidity

My hair is fairly easy to manage, but the one thing that's the bane of my existence is frizz, making humidity my arch-nemesis. I have tried everything from deep conditioning masks to hydrating leave-ins, but alas, my hair doesn't cooperate. With sporadic weather patterns and the constant switch between thunderstorms to 90-degree sunshine within a day, my hair never stood a chance against summer humidity. A friend suggested trying out Color Wow's Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, and after reading so many great reviews, I felt a slight glimmer of hope.
Makeupthezoereport.com

Megan Thee Stallion's First Revlon Collection Is Dropping — But There’s A Catch

Last August, Revlon named Megan Thee Stallion a Global Brand Ambassador, announcing that the buzzy hitmaker would be featured in the drugstore brand's upcoming campaigns. She’s done just that, starring in photos and videos for Big Bad Lash Mascara and ColorStay Satin Ink, among other cosmetics launches. But now, the songwriter's taking their relationship to the next level by unveiling her first makeup line on Wednesday, July 28. Naturally, it's called the Hot Girl Sunset Collection, and it contains all of the essentials needed to replicate Megan’s iconic bold glam.
ApparelPopSugar

4 Fall Fashion Formulas That Are Effortlessly Cool, Casual, and Comfortable

With a relaxed silhouette and fit, these pants were practically made for the weekend, from lounging around to running errands. While they look much more refined than your favorite sweats or leggings, they feel just as, if not more, comfortable — and are just as easy to style, too. Add a snug crop tank and matching sweatshirt to create a coordinated set, and finish off with trendy clogs and minimal gold jewelry for a laidback-luxe look. Bonus points: tie the sweatshirt around your shoulders for peak street style vibes.
Apparelpurewow.com

21 Cute Fall Dresses to Buy Now and Wear Later

It may not feel like fall just yet, but trust us, crisp autumn mornings and weekends filled with pumpkin spice everything are swiftly approaching. And although we’re still enjoying beautiful beach weather, we’re prepping for the upcoming season by filling our shopping carts with denim, boots and, our personal fave, fall dresses. This year is all about flowy silhouettes and tiered midi dresses (a continuation on the tent and nap dress trends of last year), as well as lots of color and pattern. Dainty florals in both moody hues and more vibrant reds and oranges replace the oversized blooms of 2019 and 2020, but animal prints are still going strong, especially those with a more abstract vibe or unnatural color combos.

Comments / 0

Community Policy