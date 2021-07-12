Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bucks' Portis adapts to role, makes sure he's always ready

By Associated Press
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DXzLJ_0autHgFl00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is relying on lessons he learned earlier in his career as he adapts to his inconsistent playoff usage.

Portis provided a big spark off the bench by scoring 11 points in 18 minutes in Milwaukee’s 120-100 Game 3 NBA Finals victory over the Phoenix Suns. That came after he played just five minutes in a Game 2 loss.

It’s a familiar pattern for Portis. He didn’t play the final three games of Milwaukee’s second-round series with the Brooklyn Nets but averaged 12.5 points against the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
936K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Portis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Phoenix Suns#The Atlanta Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
TMJ4 News

Bucks beat Suns in Game 4, even series 2-2

The NBA Finals are all tied up! Khris Middleton scored 40 points, including 10 straight for the Milwaukee Bucks down the stretch to send them past the Phoenix Suns, 109-103 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
NBAelitesportsny.com

Suns vs. Bucks Game 4 Props: Back Holiday, Paul, Portis

The Milwaukee Bucks are not going away quietly in these NBA Finals. Despite two poor showings on the road against the Phoenix Suns, the Bucks bounced back with a win in Game 3. They say a series doesn’t really start until someone wins on the road. We are still waiting for that in the 2021 NBA Finals.
NBAtchdailynews.com

Bucks Fans Ready To Party

MILWAUKEE, WI- (Wisconsin Radio Network) – They don’t want to jump the gun, but the Milwaukee Bucks are getting ready for a big celebration behind the scene. A huge party and parade would be expected if the Bucks win their first N-B-A title in 50 years. Nobody is saying much about the behind-the-scenes work going on. As of last Friday, the Bucks still hadn’t applied for a city permit. No details have been released, but the celebration could apparently come two days after the big victory. The Bucks could wrap up the championship with a Tuesday win against Phoenix at the Fiserv Forum.
NBAchatsports.com

Portis, Bucks grab 3-2 lead in NBA Finals

Milwaukee Bucks, Bobby Portis, Phoenix Suns, National Basketball Association, Jrue Holiday, Chris Paul, Phoenix, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Arkansas, Pat Connaughton. Former Arkansas forward Bobby Portis and the Milwaukee Bucks are one win away from an NBA title. The Bucks, who fell behind 2-0 to begin the NBA Finals, have reeled off...
NBAKait 8

Former Razorback Bobby Portis Jr. wins NBA Championship with Bucks

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KAIT) - A former Razorback and Little Rock native is an NBA champion. Bobby Portis Jr. had 16 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 block Tuesday night. The Bucks beat the Suns 105-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Milwaukee captures their first championship since 1971. Portis scored...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 reasons why they can run it back next season

All Milwaukee Bucks fans around the city of Milwaukee, state of Wisconsin and all around the world are still basking in the glow of glory. The Bucks achieved immortality upon winning this year’s title after defeating the Phoenix Suns in six games during this year’s NBA Finals, giving the Bucks their first title in 50 years.
NBANBC Sports

In The Loop: Bucks win title, WFT's Schweitzer ready for '21

First up in our look around the sports world, the Milwaukee Bucks claimed their first NBA Championship in 50 years on Tuesday. Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 50 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks with an iconic performance in the 105-98 Game 6 win over the Phoenix Suns. So...
NBAchatsports.com

Portis scores 16 as Bucks win NBA title

For the first time since 2004, a former Arkansas basketball player is an NBA champion. On their home floor, the Milwaukee Bucks put the finishing touches on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, winning Game 6 of the NBA Finals 105-98 to capture their first championship in 50 years. Bobby Portis,...
NBAchatsports.com

Bobby Portis Is the Bucks’ Unsung Hero

Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Jrue Holiday, National Basketball Association, Mike Budenholzer. Before this season, Bobby Portis was not one of the first names anyone in or around the NBA would say if asked to imagine a role player who...
NBAchatsports.com

How Bobby Portis pitched the Milwaukee Bucks as a great free agent spot

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 22 (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) When Bobby Portis signed with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2020 offseason, his sole goal was to come in and win a championship. Playing in just one playoff series throughout the first six seasons of his career, he was itching...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 5 realistic targets with the No. 31 pick

Fresh off an NBA Championship, the Milwaukee Bucks enter the offseason right away with the 2021 NBA Draft shortly approaching on Thursday night, July 29th. Although the celebration of the organization’s first title since 1971 won’t conclude for a while, the Bucks will waste no time preparing for their quest to repeat as glorified champions next season.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 5 free agents to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo

After leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first title in 50 years, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on top of the world right now. The reigning Finals MVP had a dominant postseason run that saw him finally get over the hump and claim his first championship, but he has no plans to slow down just yet. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will be hungry to defend their crown next season, but first, they will have to retool the roster this offseason in free agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy