Blue-green algae found in Lake Rowena in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Department of Health is issuing a warning about blue-green algae in Lake Rowena.

Residents are being told to not get in the water, and not to let their pets in either.

In the past two months, the lake has tested positive for blue green algae twice.

The Department of Health said at least three lakes in Orange County have tested positive for blue-green algae recently: Lake Anderson, Lake Rowena and Lake Conway.

The algae is common in Florida’s freshwater environments.

District 3 Commissioner Myra Uribe said she’s meeting with environmental protection officials next week to come up with a plan.

The Florida Department of Health said if you do come into contact with blooms to scrub your skin with soap and water. They’re also asking anyone who sees them to report it to the Department of Environmental Protection.

