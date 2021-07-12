IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Regina Margaret McPherson, 87, of Ironwood Township, passed away on July 5, 2021, at her home. She will be greatly missed by everyone. Regina was born on Jan. 14, 1934, in Mellen, Wisconsin, the daughter of Clayton H. and Theresa (Justice) Landry. She graduated from Mellen High School in 1952. After graduation, she attended St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Marshfield, Wisconsin, and graduated in 1955 and worked as a Registered Nurse at Trinity Hospital as a surgical and obstetrics nurse. From 1974 to 1994, she worked at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, Wisconsin, in the Pediatrics and Medical-Surgical Department.