Idaho man accused of firing gun after getting upset at children on four-wheeler

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — A 51-year-old Idaho man is accused of firing a gun after he became upset and angry at some children on a four-wheeler. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says three children were riding a four-wheeler on their property and in some nearby fields Sunday night and as they were returning, they noticed a man, later identified as Frank Cloud, in a pickup truck follow them and eventually start to yell and curse.