Florida Woman Forcibly Taken Off Flight After Refusing to Put on Mask Allegedly Spit on Passengers

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday, in Port Charlotte, a resident retuned home to find a stranger naked in their pool. When officials arrived, the suspect demanded they leave her alone and refused to identify herself, according to a report from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. After several attempts to ask her to leave, the suspect finally exited the pool and got dressed. According to a probable cause affidavit, when a deputy tried to detain her, she resisted arrest.