Florida Woman Forcibly Taken Off Flight After Refusing to Put on Mask Allegedly Spit on Passengers
A Sarasota, Florida woman was forcibly taken off a plane this past Wednesday morning after her alleged refusal to put on a mask. According to NBC-2, 23-year-old Adelaide Schrowang was acting unruly and was in violation of the plane’s mask policies. Federal law still requires that every passenger wear a face covering when on a plane. The TSA-issued mandate is in place for all airports, and runs through September 13, 2021.www.complex.com
Comments / 15