Florida State

Florida Woman Forcibly Taken Off Flight After Refusing to Put on Mask Allegedly Spit on Passengers

By Gavin Evans
Complex
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sarasota, Florida woman was forcibly taken off a plane this past Wednesday morning after her alleged refusal to put on a mask. According to NBC-2, 23-year-old Adelaide Schrowang was acting unruly and was in violation of the plane’s mask policies. Federal law still requires that every passenger wear a face covering when on a plane. The TSA-issued mandate is in place for all airports, and runs through September 13, 2021.

