Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Desert Hot Springs

A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition following a crash Sunday night in Desert Hot Springs.

The two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 10:44 p.m. near the intersection of Dillon Road and Atlantic Avenue.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department said a vehicle traveling eastbound on Dillon Road made a left turn onto Atlantic Avenue when a motorcycle traveling on the other side of Dillon Rd. collided into the front passenger side of the vehicle.

The motorcyclist sustained major trauma to his body and was transported to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition, police added. The driver of the other vehicle suffered no injuried.

Police confirmed the driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene and called 911. They provided a statement to investigators and were released from the police station.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the collision.

Anyone with further information about the collision is asked to contact Sergeant Carranza at (760) 329-6411 extension 375 or the Watch Commander at (760) 329-2904 Ext 302.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP

